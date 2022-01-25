Owenbeg to host referee's seminar

Colum Cunning of Dunloy and Antrim. Pic by Sportsfile.
Owenbeg is set to play host to a hurling referees' seminar.
The event, hosted by intercounty referee Colum Cunning of Dunloy Cúchullain's and Antrim, will take place on Thursday, January 27 at 7.15pm in Owenbeg.
The main focus of the evening will be refreshing the knowledge of referees and delegates on the current rules and regulations.
