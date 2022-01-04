Derry county star helps launch search for talented young players

Derry and Glen midfielder Conor Glass has kicked off the search to find sixteen talented young Gaelic footballers for a special training session.

Alongside Shield Accident Management (SAM), an accident management company, Glass and Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna are to host a session for children from 10-14 years old.

Monica Hughes, Accident Management Director with SAM, described the session on offer as a 'money-can't-buy experience'.

“It would be a dream come true for them,” she said.

“What young GAA fan wouldn’t want to meet two of the best players around and have a kick about with them?

“As well as meeting their sporting heroes the kids will also take home a strip made exclusively for this competition.”

The session itself will be for eight boys and eight girls and will take place on March 5 from 10.00am to 11.30am at Eglish, Conor McKenna's home club.

Children can be nominated for a chance to win by visiting the SAM social media pages and comment with their name and the county they support, while tagging Shield Accident Management in the comment.

Local GAA hero Conor Glass encouraged Derry Gaels to get involved.

“I can’t wait to meet the sixteen lucky kids on March 5 and take them through their paces on the field. It should be a magical experience for everyone involved so get nominating now,” he said.

Tyrone and Eglish player Conor McKenna said it was a 'great initiative'.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this great initiative and my hope is that we can inspire younger boys and girls, from all backgrounds, to get interested in the game,” he said.

“My love for Gaelic football started from a young age and I eventually went on to win the All-Ireland so maybe one of the kids will follow in my footsteps.”

Kimberly Robertson, Chairperson of East Belfast GAA, said the initiative would help bring people together.

“Sport is all about bringing people together,” she said.

“We’re delighted to help Shield Accident Management launch this fantastic competition to help young GAA fans meet their idols and get some first-hand advice and experience from the best players around.”

Nominate now on Shield Accident Management’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages by stating the name, age and Gaelic football team the nominee supports.

Shield Accident Management will contact winners via social media. Closing date for entries is January 11.