19/11/2021

County Derry camógs honoured with All-Star awards

Seven of the squad attend schools within the county.

Liam Tunney

liam@derrypost.com

The 2021 Ulster Post Primary Schools Camogie All-Stars have been announced, with County Derry schools accounting for seven of the 24 panelists.

The award-winners are spread across four different schools in the county, and represent six different clubs, with one Antrim player in the mix.

St Patrick's College, Maghera, have three representatives; Ballinascreen's Doireann Donnelly, Aimee Lennon of Bellaghy and Eavanne Martin from Creggan, County Antrim.

The latter has had a year she could only have dreamt off, picking up an All-Ireland minor B title with her county before starring in her club's run to tomorrow's Ulster junior final against Magherafelt.

Aimee Lennon helped Bellaghy secure their first ever Derry minor title earlier this month, while Doireann Donnelly was involved in Ballinascreen's run to the county senior final against Slaughtneil.

St Colm's High School, Draperstown, picked up two awards, with Ballinascreen's Cliodhna Hickson and Desertmartin's Shannon Scullion taking the honours.

There was a single award apiece for Loreto College, Coleraine, and St Mary's Grammar School Magherafelt, with Eoghan Rua's Lucy O'Kane and Castledawson's Rachel Keenan picking up awards.

The latter could well finish her season with a Derry minor 12-a-side title, with the final to come between Castledawson and Kilrea.

Keenan's club paid tribute to her on social media following the news.

"A huge congratulations to our Minor & Senior Camog Rachel Keenan who has been awarded an Ulster Colleges All-Star on behalf of St. Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt," they said.

"For anyone who has seen Rachel play, I think you can all agree that this is a well-deserved accolade. A dedicated, skilful and determined player who is a great role model for our younger players."

St Mary's said the 'entire school was delighted' for a 'talented and hard-working player'.

2021 Ulster PP Camogie All-Stars squad: 

Cross & Passion College, Ballycastle: Orlagh Laverty, Fionnuala Kelly, Nuala Devlin, Cassie McArthur

Our Lady's & St Patrick's, Knock: Tara Monan, Ciara Fitzsimons, Beth Coulter

St Patrick's College, Maghera: Doireann Donnelly, Aimee Lennon, Eavanne Martin

St Killian's, Garron Tower: Orla Donnelly, Síne Woodhouse

St Louis' Ballymena: Orlagh Convery, Katie Molloy

St Colm's Draperstown: Cliodhna Hickson, Shannon Scullion

Loreto College, Coleraine: Lucy O'Kane

Sacred Heart, Newry: Orlaith McCusker

Dean Mag Uirc, Carrickmore: Aoibhinn Daly

St Patrick's, Dungannon: Katie Comiskey

St Mary's, Magherafelt: Rachel Keenan

