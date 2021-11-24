Sperrin Harriers launch winter league

SPERRIN HARRIERS

WINTER LEAGUE

Sperrin Harriers have launched their 2021/22 Winter League series. The Winter League has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s best loved set of trail races, attracting all types of runners from beginners to top athletes.

Its popularity is testament to the picturesque venues, great atmosphere, and warm welcome that make the League so unique.

The events are as follows: Lough Fea 5k - Sat 11th December 2021 (Sponsored by Oliver Corey Garages), An Creagan 5M - Sat 8th January 2022 (Sponsored by Coagh Pharmacy), Drum Manor 10k - Sat 29th January 2022 (Sponsored by TES), Parkanuar 10M - Sat 26th February 2022 (Sponsored by Oliver Corey Garages). Further information and entries are available on the club website.

MUSA PARKRUN COOKSTOWN

In a blisteringly fast Parkrun at Cookstown's MUSA complex, one which saw the course record bested and two of the weekend's top UK Parkrun times, Andrew Newell took a hotly contested third place with an outstanding PB of 16.16, followed by very impressive performances from Brian Taggart (17.23), Brendan Gildernew (18.07), Paul McLaughlin (18.48) and Sam Cuddy, with his own personal best of 19.42.

They were pursued by Damien Coey (20.30); Richard Fox (20.47); Steven Dornan (21.17); Joshua Charleton (22.36); Peter Michell (22.07); Martin Kolbohm (22.33); Mark Reid (23.02); Damien Atkinson (23.04) and Paula Glasgow (23.21).

DUNGANNON

On Saturday Dungannon Park celebrated its 100th Parkrun, with Malcolm McCullough completing in 21.17, Rachel Hughes crossing the line in 23.41, and Terry Hughes finishing in 25.48.

LEAZES NEWCASTLE

In her first outing at the undulating Leazes Parkrun course Tanya Quinn crossed the line in 23.58.

GUNNERSBURY LONDON

Jason O’Neill finished Gunnersbury in 21.21.

ANTRIM

James Hepburn achieved a great course PB at Antrim of 20.35.

VALLEY NEWTOWNABBEY

Martin Donaghy took on his first Valley Parkrun with a time of 28.03.

CENTRE VALE TODMORDEN

Kevin Heenan completed the Centre Vale course in 30.24.

DINNER DANCE

Saturday saw the return of the Sperrin Harriers Dinner Dance and Awards Night in Cookstown's Glenavon House Hotel, an evening that included good food and entertainment, and one which importantly celebrated the achievements of the club and its members.

Paul McLaughlin was a very worthy winner of the Members’ Member Award 2021, especially given his considerable commitment to the club and prodigious running achievements.

The Chairperson’s Award for 2020 and 2021, along with the Members’ Member Award 2020, was won by outgoing Club Secretary Joyce McMullan, someone who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, motivating club members during the pandemic, and who has been involved for many years with the Winter League and other pivotal Harrier events.

The night also introduced the first Honorary Lifetime Membership Award, deservedly won by Mark Reid for his exemplary dedication to the Harriers over two decades, a time during which he has distinguished himself both as runner and coach, along with his organisation of the Stanley Reid Memorial 5 Mile run, an award winning event and fitting tribute to his father.

Club Coach Andrea Linton was recognised for the very valuable training and guidance she offers members, and Chairperson Andrew Newell presented a bouquet of flowers to outgoing counterpart Maureen Mallon, a tribute for the two years during which she led the Harriers through uncertain and tumultuous times.

Many thanks go to everyone involved in the organisation of what was a very memorable and successful evening, and we look forward to Sperrin Harriers continuing to go from strength to strength in the year to come.

ACORN AC

COMBER CUP XC

The Acorn Lady and Men's Teams travelled to the Billy Neill Playing Fields outside Comber to take part in the Comber Cup hosted by Ballydrain Harriers,the 3rd event in the Niathletics XC League.A completely new course it proved to be really challenging with some long climbs to test the strength of the legs.

The Acorn Ladies raced first and had 3 laps of the 5.5K course to run,followed by the Acorn Men who had 5 laps of the 8K course to run.

A really tough but enjoyable event and conditions were really good on the day,thankyou to Ballydrain Harriers for hosting the event and really well done to our lady and men's teams.

MUSA PARKRUN

Dermot Mitchell – 19.48, Niall Hassan – 20.14, Craig Badger – 20.21, Eugene McAuley – 20.25, Alan Shaw -20.39, Annemarie McKernan - 21.52 2nd female, Ian Hobson -22.24, Ilze Pastare - 22.36 3rd, female, Samantha Gates – 23.11, Lucia Danielova – 24.33, Rosalin Bowman – 24.44, Wendy Walker – 25.00, Sharon Hasson -25.01, Steve Dallas – 26.13, Judith Black – 27.48, Catherine Brown – 29.07, Denise Dallas – 36.13, Donna Muldoon - 49.27

GARVAGH

Jonathan Dempsey - 19.09 pb

ANTRIM

Des McFarlane – 31.02, Owen Coogan - 31.03

ECOS

Helen McToal - 30.27

PORTRUSH

Darren Irwin – 19.29, Joanne Irwin - 25.35

SPRINGWELL RC

RUN FOR RESCUE

The Run for Rescue hosted by the Northern Ireland Mountain Running Association took place on Saturday 20th November in the Mourne Mountains, with the proceeds of the race being donated to the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team. The cool, calm weather on Saturday provided perfect running conditions for athletes to take on the challenge of the 1000 feet of elevation provided on the 5 mile course. 91 competitors raised a magnificent £1600 for the MMRT and among the enthusiastic participants were three Springwell RC members. Adele Tomb was first home in 53rd with a time of 43:27, club captain Carolyn Crawford was 61st in 45:42 and Conor Duffy was 77th in 50:26.

PARKRUN

Saturday saw 40 Springwell members parkrunning at seven venues with five personal bests recorded. Deborah& Rodney McPhee and Judith Buchanan recorded consecutive personal bests at Ecos and Limavady while Rozzy Skuce and Kate McNicholl produced personal bests on the Garvagh Forest Trails. Thanks to all the volunteers who make parkrun happen.

ECOS

Rodney McPhee 19:09 (PB), Deborah McPhee 24:41 (PB)

PORTRUSH

Maurice WALKER 20:28, David O'NEILL 20:37, David SHIELS 21:42, Rhys WALKER 22:33, Mervyn THOMPSON 23:54, Cathy ADAMS 24:14, Paul MOORE 24:30, George BRIEN 24:51, Seamus MCATEER 25:01, Catherine PINKERTON 25:19, Gary MOORE 25:39, Andrew WILMOT 27:21, Grainne MOORE 27:49, Fergal MACKLE 28:51, Caitriona MACKLE 33:32, Emer THOMPSON 35:30, Barry MCBRIDE 40:14

CASTLEWELLAN

Gary KENDALL 22:01

LOWER DRUMMANS

Alan PLATT 24.30

AVONDALE FOREST

Catherine BYERS 33:00

LIMAVADY

Judith BUCHANAN 21:37 (PB), Kevin MCLEAN 22:02, John BUTCHER 22:14, Fergus THOMPSON 22:26, Roy BUCHANAN 23:25, Janet PATRICK 26:24, Alan WHITE 26:27, Pauline MULLAN 26:51, Alison C DUNCAN 27:44, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 31:43, Nicola WHITE 31:58

GARVAGH FOREST

Rozzy SKUCE 25:02, Patricia CRAIG 26:00 (PB), Kate MCNICHOLL 28:19 (PB), Amanda SCOTT 29:49, Deborah ARCHIBALD 30:46, Colin CONNOLLY 01:00:16, Caroline OWEN 01:00:18