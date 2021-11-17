Busy week of Athletics in County Derry

ATHLETICS CLUB NOTES - 16-11-21

ACORN AC

MUSA PARKRUN

Darren Irwin - 18.48. (3rd MALE)

Jonathan Dempsey - 19.03, Gary McGuckin - 19.23. Jonny Carson - 19.57 (PB), Kate Semple - 20.14 (1st FEMALE). Craig Badger - 20.16 (PB). Alan Shaw - 20.28, Sandra Mayne - 20.47 (2nd FEMALE). Dermot Mitchell - 21.13

Annemarie McKernan - 21.36 (3rd FEMALE) Ilze Pastare - 22.10, Ian Hobson - 22.31, Martin Toal - 22.42, Sharon Hasson - 22.44, Samantha Gates - 23.19, Rosalin Bowman - 23.50 (PB), Janet Park - 23.51 (PB), Julie Brodison - 23.59, Joanne Irwin - 24.01, Lucia Danielova - 24.13 (PB), Wendy Wensley - 24.15, Don Brownlee - 24.18, Wendy Walker - 24.49

Evie Kelly jw - 25.18 (PB), Paula Kelly - 25.18, Oli Murphy - 25.20

Steve Dallas - 26.06, Donna Muldoon - 26.14, Diane Carey - 26.22, Jayne Hassin-Scott - 27.16 (PB), Catherine Brown - 27.33 (PB), Judith Black - 27.47, Andra McKeown - 29.43, Alanda Greer - 30.46, Trevor Allen - 34.51, Denise Dallas - 36.09, Zara Carson jw - 38.03, Jessica Conway - 54.28, Philip Wallace - 54.30

GARVAGH PARKRUN

Niall Hassan - 20.55 (PB), Eugene McAuley - 21.35, Padraig O'Kane - 23.25, Bronagh Stockman - 30.55, Mary Devlin -36.39 (PB)

CRAIGAVON CITY PARKRUN

Erika Kudrenko - 26.50

Ellie Kudrenko - 28.48 (PB)

ANTRIM PARKRUN

Owen Coogan - 25.28

Well done to Jonny, Craig, Rosalin, Janet, Lucia, Evie jw, Jayne, Catherine, Niall, Mary and Ellie jw on new personal bests and well done everyone who took part.

SPRINGWELL RC

It was a weekend of international vests, trail marathons and a whole lot of parkruns with Springwell members in action at the North – South cross country international at Barnett Demense in Belfast, the 26 Extreme Tollymore Trail Marathon and nine parkrun venues, there was even a Half Marathon in Killarney.

NORTH-SOUTH XC CHALLENGE

Carolyn Gilfillan in the North - South XC Challenge at Barnett's Demense.

After an excellent run at the Masters Athletics Association trials Springwell RC’s Carolyn Gilfillan was selected to represent Northern Ireland at the North – South cross country challenge, which took place in Belfast at Barnett Demense on Saturday November 13. Carolyn finished 30th overall in a time of 25:09 (7th F35) in a very competitive field.

TOLLYMORE TRAIL MARATHON

Ciaran Cummins, David Hamilton & Chris Denton - top 3 men at Tollymore Trail Marathon.

Saturday also saw the return of the very popular Tollymore Trail Marathon hosted by events management company 26 Extreme in Tollymore Forest Park. Over 500 runners took in the autumn splendour of the forest park in perfect running conditions for the four distances available. In the marathon Springwell RC’s Chris Denton added another podium place to his impressive running CV as he finished third in a time of 3:06:01.

KILLARNEY HALF MARATHON

Aidan Mooney

While taking in the scenery of County Kerry this weekend Springwell’s Aidan Mooney put on his running shoes for the Killarney Half Marathon, producing a time of 2:32:57 for 601st.

PARKRUN

This weekend there were 46 Springers parkrunning at 9 venues with six personal bests recorded. The tide at Portrush must have been good as Judith Buchanan recorded another personal best, as did Cathy Adams. Rodney & Deborah McPhee returned to the scene of last week’s parkrun to both record PB's at Antrim while in Garvagh Forest Enda Young and Antoinette Conway added to their PB collection.

PORTRUSH

David O'NEILL 19:31, Judith BUCHANAN 22:24 PB, Mervyn THOMPSON 23:17, Cathy ADAMS 23:35 PB, Catherine PINKERTON 23:47, Paul MOORE 23:48, George BRIEN 23:51, Gary MOORE 24:07, Roy BUCHANAN 24:48, Fiona MARTIN 24:50, Liz DOWEY 26:31, Alanna MILLAR 26:33, Fergal MACKLE 27:06, Andrew WILSON 27:27, Patricia CRAIG 29:39, Pamela HOWE 30:12, Elaine MONTGOMERY 30:25, Deborah ARCHIBALD 30:42, Aisling HYNES 32:01, Lorraine ABERNETHY 32:06, Caitriona MACKLE 34:31, Rhona LAVERTY 41:24, Emer THOMPSON 44:26, Catherine BYERS 57:04

ORMEAU

Ali SHAW 19:57

ANTRIM

Rodney MC PHEE 18:54 PB, Deborah MC PHEE 24:43 PB

CASTLEWELLAN

Gary KENDALL 21:24

LIMAVADY

Kevin MCLEAN 21:46, Pauline MULLAN 25:37, Janet PATRICK 26:01, Leanne QUIGLEY 26:31, John BUTCHER 30:58, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 32:28, Nicola WHITE 32:29

FALCARRAGH

Roisin WALKER 30:20

LOWER DRUMMANS

Alan PLATT 23:42

FASKALLY FOREST

Adrian FINLAY 26:32

GARVAGH FOREST

Jude MOORE 20:15, James HUGHES 22:33, Enda YOUNG 23:48 PB, Jim BRADLEY 24:52, Antoinette CONWAY 27:21 PB, Jim BREEN 27:36, Colin CONNOLLY 35:36, Caroline OWEN 40:19

SPERRIN HARRIERS

PARKRUNS

In a week which saw a large turnout of Harriers at a variety of Parkruns on Saturday, Brendan Gildernew took a highly impressive first place at Cookstown's MUSA with his time of 18.21, followed by Paul McLaughlin in 19.10, while James Hepburn continued a fine run of form with a personal best of 20.12.

Damien Coey was next in 21.02, pursued by Jason O’Neill (21.06); Steven Dornan, who celebrated a landmark 50th Parkrun with a time of 21.08; Richard Fox (21.18); Shane Curtis (21.52); Tanya Quinn (23.10); Damien Atkinson (23.37); Louise Kelly (25.21) and Barry O’Neill (27.21).

At Dungannon Park Malcolm McCullough crossed the line in 23.42, followed by Martin Kolbohm (23.51), Patsy Hughes (24.01) and Catherine Farley (24.47).

Mark Gibson ran a great time of 18.06 at the Antrim Parkrun.

Colly Gallagher marked his first outing at the Garvagh Forest Parkrun by finishing in 23.05.

AGM

Sperrin Harriers held their AGM on Wednesday 10th, and thank the outgoing committee for their hard work and dedication over what proved to be a challenging and highly unpredictable 2 years not just locally but globally. We welcome our new committee and look forward to a successful year ahead.

WINTER LEAGUE

Sperrin Harriers have launched their 2021/22 Winter League series. The Winter League has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s best loved set of trail races, attracting all types of runners from beginners to top athletes. Its popularity is testament to the picturesque venues, great atmosphere, and warm welcome that make the League so unique.

The events are as follows: Lough Fea 5k - Sat 11th December 2021 (Sponsored by Oliver Corey Garages), An Creagan 5M - Sat 8th January 2022 (Sponsored by Coagh Pharmacy), Drum Manor 10k - Sat 29th January 2022 (Sponsored by TES), Parkanuar 10M - Sat 26th February 2022 (Sponsored by Oliver Corey Garages). Further information and entries are available on the club website.

TAFELTA AC

RUN KILLARNEY HALF MARATHON AND 10K

On Friday 12th of November over 40 members made the 326-mile journey through 13 counties to the Kingdom to take part in the Run Killarney Half Marathon and 10k.

This is the first Run Killarney event to take place since 2019. Both events took place on Saturday morning with the Half Marathon starting first at 8:30am and the 10k shortly after at 8:50am.

Both races started at the Killarney Racecourse and made their way to the National Park. The Half Marathon runners ran out as far as Torc Waterfall before they turned to finish outside the Gleneagle Hotel.

Tafelta runners at the Gleneagle Hotel.

The 10k runners ran as far as the Nature reserve before turning as well to finish at the Gleneagle Hotel.

The course has some of the nicest scenery in Ireland as it makes its way through Killarney National Park. Conditions were perfect on Saturday morning for racing as it was dry and mild.

Congratulations to Níall and Laura who both took part in the 10k. Brilliant running from Laura who ran a PB! An amazing 23 members took part in the Half Marathon and an outstanding 14 members ran a PB over the 13.1 miles!

Wonderful running from Ryan, Noel, Assumpta, Christopher, Shauna, Jane, Ciaran, Malachy, Paula, Catherine, Geraldine, Esther, Paul, and Olga who all achieved PBs.

For Christopher, Shauna, and Jane they all made their Half Marathon debut. Assumpta took a brilliant 2 minutes 32 seconds off her previous time.

Geraldine, Ann, Olga, Patricia and Paula.

Catherine ran a brilliant race taking 3 minutes 30 seconds off her previous Half Marathon time. Stephanie took 4 minutes 7 seconds off her previous PB.

Olga also had a superb run taking 8 minutes 30 minutes off her previous PB. Geraldine had an incredible run knocking 13 minutes off her previous Half Marathon time!

A great achievement for Ryan who was placed 15th overall in the Half Marathon! Well done to everyone who took part in both races. A big thank you to the Tafelta members who came down to support everyone along the race route.

A massive thanks to the organisers of Run Killarney for hosting such a fantastic race and great hospitality.

Runners at Torc Waterfall.

Everyone enjoyed taking in the sights of Killarney after Saturdays race. We visited Torc Waterfall, Ross Castle, Lakes of Killarney, Kate Kearney’s Cottage, and the Gap of Dunloe.

A big thank you to Jimmy from J&K Coaches for drivin g us this weekend. The Gleneagle Hotel was our base for the weekend.

The hospitality and service provided by the hotel was second to none as usual! A big thank you to the Gleneagle for looking after us. A brilliant weekend was had by all, and we look forward to doing it all again in 2022!

10K

Níall Lally - 47:11, Laura Gilmore - 58:07 (PB)

HALF MARATHON

Ryan Dougan - 1:25:03 (PB), Noel Coleman - 1:29:32 (PB), Assumpta O’Neill - 1:38:08 (PB), Mairead Quinn- 1:40:51

Mark Logan - 1:40:51, Christopher McCullagh - 1:42:46 (PB), Shauna McKenna- 1:45:02 (PB), Jane Murray- 1:50:32 (PB), Ciaran Kelly - 1:56:50 (PB), Malachy O’Neill - 1:57:16 (PB)

Paula Dougan - 1:59:02 (PB), Catherine Johnston - 2:01:33 (PB), Karen Henderson - 2:02:44, Martin Skelly - 2:03:49, Geraldine Fullen - 2:04:55 (PB), Stephanie Henry - 2:05:20, Esther McIvor - 2:08:51 (PB), Paul Bradley - 2:10:10 (PB), Liz Trimble - 2:11:35, Ann Niblock - 2:13:26, Olga McAteer - 2:13:56 (PB), Quintein Gilmore - 2:17:14