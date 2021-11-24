McGrellis gutted after Rossa camógs' Ulster final defeat

A disappointed Barney McGrellis broke from the post-match team huddle as the Creggan supporters surrounded their winning team behind them.

Having just been on the end of an agonising one-point defeat at the hands of the Antrim champions, there was an obvious feeling of dejection.

“I'm absolutely gutted,” McGrellis told the County Derry Post.

“We did everything in our power today to come out on the right side, and the things we needed to fall our way didn't fall our way.

“Fair play to Creggan, they are value for it, but there would be a few decisions I'd feel aggrieved at.

“Roseanna's sending off was very soft, and possibly the Creggan red card as well, but the girls rallied.

“The one thing we always ask them is to have no excuses.”

Tasked with picking up the talented Eavanne Martin, McGrellis reserved praise for the midfielder Orla McEvoy, who took on the role with relish.

“Orla is an unbelievable athlete and put everything into that today,” said McGrellis.

Orla McEvoy was outstanding for her side on Saturday. Pic by Catherine Comer.

“Every time we've asked her to pick up somebody, the other person has tended to be an afterthought.

“We got our match ups right, we set up pretty well, but we lost a bit of shape in the second half and couldn't get enough ball into the forwards to do damage.”

While most teams have to wait the guts of a year, Rossa are in the unique position of being able to put things right immediately.

They travel to Mullaghbawn this weekend as the 2021 Bridie McMenamin Shield competition begins, and manager McGrellis says the team has a chance to push on and improve.

“There's a lot hurt and pain there today, and normally when that happens you have a year to wait to put it right, whereas we have the opportunity to go out next week,” he said.

“We're missing a few players next weekend but we'll go down to Mullaghbawn and do the same thing as we always do; look for no excuses and try and put on our best performance

“To get a chance to bounce back so quickly is nice. They are an unreal group, they're so close and there are a lot of family connections.

“The sky is the limit, if they knuckle down they can go places. Success might look different now when they go up to intermediate, but there is no reason they can't continue to be successful.”