Late scores see Loup edge tense U20 semi final

Derry U20 Jack Cassidy Cup semi final

Loup 1-8

Magherafelt 0-9

Loup regained their composure in the final moments of tonight's Jack Cassidy Cup semi final and rattled over two late points to ensure their passage to a decider with Dungiven next weekend.

James McClure's 29th minute goal saw the Loup take a healthy six-point lead into the half time break, after the hosts had cut loose during the second quarter.

However, St Patrick's would not score for another 25 minutes, and their opponents used the time wisely, chipping away at the lead, with just the goal separating the sides at the second half water break.

The Magherafelt side defeated in tonight's Jack Cassidy Cup semi final.

Loup's composure had deserted them and by the time an Eoghan Hawe free reduced the gap to one on 51 minutes, the side in red looked the more likely winners.

Time was on Rossa's side, but just as the tide appeared to be turning, Loup rode the wave and hit back, John McClure tapping over a free with five minutes to go to settle the nerves.

Aidan McAlynn then slotted another free, and despite a late Magherafelt onslaught that yielded a Dan Higgins point, the hosts held firm to reach a decider against Dungiven.

LOUP: Calum Lagan, Padraig McCusker, Michael Gallen (0-1), Ethan Canavan, Conán Rafferty, James Gallagher, Matthew Rocks, Dara Joe Martin, Adam Canavan, Marcus McElwee, Padraig Wilson (0-1), Aidan McAlynn (0-3f), Carl Lagan, James McClure (1-2, 0-1f), Niall Baine (0-1)

SUBS: Matthew McAlynn for Conán Rafferty (40)

MAGHERAFELT: Michael Mullan, Conor Grimes, Aidan McCluskey, Rory Clarke, Aodan O'Loughlin, Eoin McEvoy, Ryan Lennox, Johnny McErlain, Dan Higgins (0-1), Paddy Bateson (0-1), Eoghan Hawe (0-2f), Cormac Bateson (0-3, 0-2f), Caolan Crozier, Darragh Wade (0-1), Ronan Walls

SUBS: Lorcan Bradley for Aodan O'Loughlin (HT), John Lavery (0-1) for Caolan Crozier (HT), John McAlistair for Paddy Bateson (35)

BLACK CARD: J McAlistair (57)

REF: Thomas Devlin (Newbridge)