20/11/2021

Heartbreak for Rossa as Creggan edge thrilling Ulster final

The Magherafelt side lost out by the slimmest of margins.

2020 Bridie McMenamin Shield final

Magherafelt 1-5

Creggan 1-6

A second-half goal from Eavanne Martin proved enough for Creggan to take home the 2020 Bridie McMenamin by a nose at Rossa Park this afternoon.

The newly-crowned Ulster Schools' All-Star leaped in delight as her 46th minute effort from a 45 deflected off Magherafelt goalkeeper Aimee McGuckin's stick and into the net for the decisive score.

It gave the Antrim champions the lead for the first time since the 12th minute of the game, and in a frenetic final quarter, they managed to keep the home side at arm's length to claim the title.

Kickham's had lost their captain Ciara McCollum to Covid-19 isolation, but capitalised on early Rossa nerves to race into a 12th minute 0-3 to 0-0 lead with scores from Martin (2) and Susan McElwee.

A superb individual goal from Bríd Corrigan settled the Magherafelt girls and levelled matters a minute later, before Martin blazed a penalty wide of Aimee McGuckin's goal seconds before the water break.

Rossa rallied on the restart, Comer swapping points with Martin, before the home side broke clear, a neat Rochelle Rocks score and further Comer point seeing them take a 1-4 to 0-4 half time lead.

Creggan responded in the second half, but heroics from Orla McEvoy, Dervla McGuckin and Freya O'Neill was making things difficult for them.

Eavanne Martin broke the resolve with a 37th minute free, before the home side were reduced to 14 players, Roseanna Mullan receiving a second yellow card on 43 minutes.

Amid the chaos, Martin dropped a 45 on top of the Rossa goal, and the ball deflected off a stray hurl and dropped to the net to edge the Antrim side in front.

A further Martin 45 opened a two-point gap, but Creggan were forced to defend their lead when Susan McElwee was sent off for a second yellow in the 50th minute.

But, despite a late Sinéad Comer free, the Kickham's rearguard held firm to take home the title, with Magherafelt left to go again next week in the 2021 competition.

MAGHERAFELT: Aimee McGuckin, Molly O'Neill, Sarah Mullan, Niamh McGarry, Freya O'Neill, Dervla McGuckin, Eadaoin Smylie, Roseanna Mullan, Orla McEvoy, Shauneen McGuckin, Dearbhla Walls, Bríd Corrigan (1-0), Niamh McGuckin, Sinéad Comer (0-4, 0-3f), Rochelle Rocks (0-1)

YELLOW: R Mullan (35)

RED: R Mullan (43)

CREGGAN: Fiona Maguire, Kelly Mulholland, Ciara McAuley, Megan Nelson, Alicia McAuley, Aoife McAteer, Síle Murray, Megan Darragh, Eavanne Martin (1-5, 1-3f, 0-1 – 45), Rosie O'Hara, Ruby Marie Rice, Ella McAteer, Cerys O'Neill, Susan McElwee (0-1), Mya Quinn

YELLOW: S McElwee (36)

RED: S McElwee (51)

