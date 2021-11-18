U20 football championship reaches semi final stage

Newbridge's Michael McGrogan netted for Newbridge in the quarter final.
HARRY O'KANE CUP QUARTER FINALS
NEWBRIDGE 2-15
LISSAN 1-8
Goals from Barney Darragh and Michael McGrogan helped Newbridge to a convincing ten-point win over Lissan on Friday night.
St Michael's came into the quarter final on the back of a morale-boosting comeback win over Kilrea, but found themselves 0-5 to 0-1 at the first half water break.
The visitors closed the gap to just three points at half time, but a blistering third quarter from Newbridge saw them take a 1-12 to 0-5 lead into the second half water break.
Lissan themselves found the net towards the end of the game, but were matched by Sean O'Leary's, whose second of the game helped them ease home with ten points to spare.
Newbridge scorers: Conor McAteer (0-5), Barney Darragh (1-1), Michael McGrogan (1-0), Dylan McGreevey (0-2), Tom Gribbin (0-2), Shea McAteer (0-2), Callum McGrogan (0-2), Shane McGrogan (0-1)
BALLINDERRY 0-10
GLENULLIN 2-5
Glenullin edged out a tight battle with Ballinderry on Friday night to clinch a semi final spot.
Their previous game had been a 16-goal thriller, but this one was a much more sober affair, with just a single point separating the teams.
Both teams had a spread of seven different scorers, with Glenullin's decisive goals coming from Michael Óg McKeown and Fearghal McNicholl.
Ballinderry scorers: Joe McVey (0-2), Charlie Crozier (0-2), Oisín Mullan (0-2), Eunan Crozier (0-1), Niall O'Donnell (0-1), Daire Devlin (0-1), Shea Coleman (0-1)
Glenullin scorers: Michael Óg McKeown (1-0), Fearghal McNicholl (1-0), Cillian Bradley (0-2), Lewis Hawthorne (0-1), Donal O'Kane (0-1), Ronan Close (0-1), Cormac Hasson (0-1)
SLAUGHTNEIL 0-14
LIMAVADY 2-6
Slaughtneil overturned a hefty half-time deficit to finally see off Limavady and book a spot in the final four of the competition at the weekend.
The Wolfhounds had the breeze behind them during the first period and had built up a commanding seven-point lead, but it wasn't enough as Slaughtneil roared back during the second half of the game.
Jack Cassidy's frees chipped away at the Limavady lead, and levelled the score eventually after a foul on Daniel McCartney.
Further points from Ruairí Ó Mianáin and Conor Coyle were enough to seal the win.
FIXTURES
Fri Nov 19 - Semi Finals
Glenullin v Newbridge - Glenullin - 7.30pm - Ref: Gavin Hegarty (Sean Dolan's)
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen - Slaughtneil - 7.30pm - Ref: Maurice Corrigan (Moneymore)
JACK CASSIDY CUP QUARTER FINALS
MAGHERAFELT 3-14
SWATRAGH 1-8
BELLAGHY 1-12
DUNGIVEN 2-15
Rossa swept Swatragh aside on Friday night with a comfortable 12-point win securing their semi final spot.
They'll be joined in the final four by Dungiven, who recorded a hard-earned six-point win over Wolfe Tones in Bellaghy.
FIXTURES
Friday Nov 19 - Semi Final
Loup v Magherafelt - Loup - 8.00pm - Ref: TBC
Friday Nov 26 - Final
Loup/Magherafelt v Dungiven - TBC - 7.30pm - Ref: TBC
Sinn Féin Councillor, Emma McGinley, has urged parents to have a conversation with their children about Road Safety
Milkman Robert Kincaid, from Culmore, is celebrating delivering milk for Dale Farm for the past 50 years.
Members of Learmount Community Group accept a cheque for £10,000 from the McGrellis family for dementia services. The money was raised through a Golf Day held in memory of the late Dan McGrellis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.