U20 football championship reaches semi final stage

HARRY O'KANE CUP QUARTER FINALS

NEWBRIDGE 2-15

LISSAN 1-8

Goals from Barney Darragh and Michael McGrogan helped Newbridge to a convincing ten-point win over Lissan on Friday night.

St Michael's came into the quarter final on the back of a morale-boosting comeback win over Kilrea, but found themselves 0-5 to 0-1 at the first half water break.

The visitors closed the gap to just three points at half time, but a blistering third quarter from Newbridge saw them take a 1-12 to 0-5 lead into the second half water break.

Lissan themselves found the net towards the end of the game, but were matched by Sean O'Leary's, whose second of the game helped them ease home with ten points to spare.

Newbridge scorers: Conor McAteer (0-5), Barney Darragh (1-1), Michael McGrogan (1-0), Dylan McGreevey (0-2), Tom Gribbin (0-2), Shea McAteer (0-2), Callum McGrogan (0-2), Shane McGrogan (0-1)

BALLINDERRY 0-10

GLENULLIN 2-5

Glenullin edged out a tight battle with Ballinderry on Friday night to clinch a semi final spot.

Their previous game had been a 16-goal thriller, but this one was a much more sober affair, with just a single point separating the teams.

Both teams had a spread of seven different scorers, with Glenullin's decisive goals coming from Michael Óg McKeown and Fearghal McNicholl.

Ballinderry scorers: Joe McVey (0-2), Charlie Crozier (0-2), Oisín Mullan (0-2), Eunan Crozier (0-1), Niall O'Donnell (0-1), Daire Devlin (0-1), Shea Coleman (0-1)

Glenullin scorers: Michael Óg McKeown (1-0), Fearghal McNicholl (1-0), Cillian Bradley (0-2), Lewis Hawthorne (0-1), Donal O'Kane (0-1), Ronan Close (0-1), Cormac Hasson (0-1)

SLAUGHTNEIL 0-14

LIMAVADY 2-6

Slaughtneil overturned a hefty half-time deficit to finally see off Limavady and book a spot in the final four of the competition at the weekend.

The Wolfhounds had the breeze behind them during the first period and had built up a commanding seven-point lead, but it wasn't enough as Slaughtneil roared back during the second half of the game.

Jack Cassidy's frees chipped away at the Limavady lead, and levelled the score eventually after a foul on Daniel McCartney.

Further points from Ruairí Ó Mianáin and Conor Coyle were enough to seal the win.

FIXTURES

Fri Nov 19 - Semi Finals

Glenullin v Newbridge - Glenullin - 7.30pm - Ref: Gavin Hegarty (Sean Dolan's)

Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen - Slaughtneil - 7.30pm - Ref: Maurice Corrigan (Moneymore)

JACK CASSIDY CUP QUARTER FINALS

MAGHERAFELT 3-14

SWATRAGH 1-8

BELLAGHY 1-12

DUNGIVEN 2-15

Rossa swept Swatragh aside on Friday night with a comfortable 12-point win securing their semi final spot.

They'll be joined in the final four by Dungiven, who recorded a hard-earned six-point win over Wolfe Tones in Bellaghy.

FIXTURES

Friday Nov 19 - Semi Final

Loup v Magherafelt - Loup - 8.00pm - Ref: TBC

Friday Nov 26 - Final

Loup/Magherafelt v Dungiven - TBC - 7.30pm - Ref: TBC