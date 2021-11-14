Rampant Rossa dispatch Attical to seal Ulster final spot

2020 Bridie McMenamin Shield semi final (Ulster junior camogie)

Magherafelt 3-14

Attical (Down) 0-5

Rossa camógs eased their way into a historic Ulster final meeting with neighbours Creggan of Antrim after a dominant performance brushed aside Down champions Attical on Saturday afternoon.

In stark contrast to the previous week's wind and rain, Saturday's conditions allowed for a much more expressive game, and it was Magherafelt who ultimately took advantage.

The Derry champions made one change to the side that ground out the win over Crosserlough in the quarter final; half forward Shauneen McGuckin replacing Ellie McGuckin in the starting line up.

While the scoreline suggests otherwise, Attical were competitive in the early stages, with Megan Sloan and Shari McNally causing Rossa problems.

Magherafelt, though, weathered any early pressure and took a 0-5 to 0-2 lead into the first half water break, and from then on never looked in any real danger.

By half time, the lead was six points, and three second half goals from Sinéad Comer (2) and Bríd Corrigan saw the hosts canter home with 18 points to spare over the Mourne side.

Eyes will now turn to the far side of the Lough and Antrim side Creggan, who will pose a much sterner test in the final this weekend.

*Full report in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

MAGHERAFELT: Aimee McGuckin, Niamh McGarry, Sarah Mullan, Molly O'Neill, Freya O'Neill, Dervla McGuckin, Eadaoin Smiley, Roseanna Mullan, Orla McEvoy, Shauneen McGuckin, Dearbhla Walls, Bríd Corrigan (1-3), Niamh McGuckin (0-1), Sinead Comer (2-10, 2-8f), Rochelle Rocks

SUBS: Ellie McGuckin for Freya O'Neill (47), Megan Doyle for Sauneen McGuckin (52), Isabel Collins for Dearbhla Walls (57), Aoife Moran for Molly O'Neill (57)

ATTICAL: Rachel Quinn, Zara Rogers, Naomi Rooney, Maria Murnion, Clare Cunningham, Orla Keenan, Sorcha Toner, Una Keenan, Kellie Murnion, Shari McNally, Aoife Murphy (0-5, 0-4f), Megan Sloan, Rachel Colgan, Ciara Keenan, Sinead Colgan

SUBS: Vicky Donnan for Rachel Colgan (50), Eireann Trainor for Maria Murnion (50)

REF: Orla Donnelly (Tyrone)