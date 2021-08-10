There's still time to register! 'Jog in the Bog' raising vital funds for mental health in the city

There is still time to join hundreds of people across the city and beyond in registering for this year’s Colm Quigley 5K Jog in the Bog event.

The popular race, hosted by Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and the Gasyard Feile, has once again gone virtual due to Covid-19. It has led to a number of creative ways of completing the 5K, and participants have once again responded fantastically well.

Aimed at promoting positive mental health in the city, the 5k raises vital funds for counselling services offer by the BBHF, and with registration still open, there is still plenty of time to get involved.

Aisling Hutton, Health Development and Social Economy lead, believes the high number of participants again this year shows how strong the community spirit remains despite the Covid pandemic.

“The whole town have come behind us yet again,” she said. “We have over 330 registered online, and others have called into O’Neill’s in the past couple of days. You can still register, be it on line on our Facebook page or by calling into O’Neill’s and they will be able to give you out your top and they will take your £10 registration money, or you can contact the Gasyard.

“With people still registering we would be expecting around the 500 mark, the same as last year. It’s all about promoting positive mental health, putting those photos up to celebrate everybody’s successes.

“It is showing people that despite the climate that we’re in, you can still do things, you can still keep active and you can still go out and have fun. We are encouraging families to take part as well, cyclists, walkers, runners – everybody. It is really to boost morale in the town and give people that impression that things are still a bit normal, and keeping everybody looking forward to next year when we are hopefully back to normal.”

To register for this year’s Colm Quigley 5K Jog in the Bog, call into O’Neill’s in Waterloo Place, email

aisling@bbhealthforum.org or visit Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum on Facebook. Registration costs £10.