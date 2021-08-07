07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Disastrous start to Championship life for Institute

Sean Connor's side well beaten at Dergview

Institute

Reporter:

gary@derrynews.net

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Dergview 5

Institute 0

It was a bad day for Sean Connor and his Institute players as they lost 5-0 at Dergview in the opening game of the Championship season.

This was 'Stute's first league game of any sort since March 2020, and it was a hard lesson for Connor's young team, who will hope to bounce back in their first home game, which takes place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Tuesday night.

The game started badly as 'Stute fell behind after just two minutes when Benny Igiehon found the net and it just got worse from there. Igiehon scored a second and goals from Matthew Kirk and Jamie Brown made it 4-0 by the 35th minute.

'Stute stemmed the tide somewhat after the break, but Dergview did manage another when Brown scored a second from close range. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media