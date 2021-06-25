Tyrone McCullagh falls to shock defeat in Bolton

Derryman TKO'd in third round

Tyrone McCullagh

Tyrone McCullagh fell to a shock defeat this evening.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Tyrone McCullagh suffered a huge upset as he lost by TKO to Brett Fidoe this evening.

In the Derry man’s first bout in 16 months, he was stopped in the third round in MTK’s fight night at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Fidoe was 15-65-5 heading into the fight but becomes only the second man to get the better of ‘White Chocolate’.

It is McCullagh’s second successive defeat, after his loss to Ryan Walsh in the Sky Sports televised Golden Contract semi-finals at Bethnal Green last February.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie