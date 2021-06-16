Thomas Burke Memorial Cup semi-finals begin tonight

The semi-finals of the Thomas Burke Perpetual Cup begin tonight at Oakland Park.

Maiden City were the first team through following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Creggan Swifts. An experienced Don Boscos were the next to progress after they defeated a youthful Trojans side 2-1 after extra-time.

The third quarter-final saw Foyle Harps prove too strong for Top of the Hill Celtic winning 5-0. On Saturday past the last semi-finalist was decided when Donegal representatives, Bonagee edged past Strabane Athletic on a 1-0 scoreline.

The semi-final draw was made by twins Adam and Aoife Burke and sees Maiden City play Don Boscos tonight at 7pm. The second semi brings together Foyle Harps and Bonagee on Saturday 19th June with a 2pm ko.