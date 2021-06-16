Thomas Burke Memorial Cup semi-finals begin tonight

'Burkey' Cup tournament reaches last four

Thomas Burke

Maiden City celebrate during their quarterfinal victory over Creggan Swifts.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

The semi-finals of the Thomas Burke Perpetual Cup begin tonight at Oakland Park.  

Maiden City were the first team through following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Creggan Swifts. An experienced  Don Boscos were the next to progress after they defeated a youthful Trojans side 2-1 after extra-time.

The third quarter-final saw Foyle Harps prove too strong for Top of the Hill Celtic winning 5-0. On Saturday past the last semi-finalist was decided when Donegal  representatives, Bonagee edged past Strabane Athletic on a 1-0 scoreline.
The semi-final draw was made by twins Adam and Aoife Burke and sees Maiden City play Don Boscos tonight at 7pm. The second semi brings together Foyle Harps and Bonagee on Saturday 19th June with a 2pm ko.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie