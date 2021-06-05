LISTEN: Five-man team to run to 12 GAA grounds in three days

Five members of the Faughanvale GAA club are planning Vale Force, a novel fundraising idea to raise money to support mental health charities.
Daryl Moore, Mark O'Hara, Shaun Cassidy, Declan and Martin McGuinness will run around 12 clubs in a three-day period in June. All funds going to two 'very worthwhile' charities Aware NI and LIPS.
County Derry Post Sports Editor Michael McMullan spoke with Daryl Moore as they finalise their preparations.
The challenge is inspired by the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge with an 'added twist' and 14 extra miles.
Starting at Faughanvale, they will take in 11 other local clubs by running from one club to the next every four hours we will be calling at Slaughtmanus, Ardmore, Claudy, Craigbane, Banagher, Foreglen, Drum, Dungiven, Drumsurn, Limavady, Glack before returning to Faughanvale.
All donations can be made via: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vale-force
