Sporting memory: Drumsurn swimmer picks up medal haul at Ulster swimming championships

Drumsurn swimmer Eoin Mullan had a successful outing at the provincial championships in Lisburn.
Mullan, who swims for Ballymoney, took part in the short course (25m) provincial championships in Lisburn, competing against swimmers from across Ulster.
Eoin took part in the was crowned U18 champions over 100 and 200 metres in the butterfly and was the bronze medal winners in the 200 metre adult event.
Eoin, aged 16, has been a member of the Ulster Squad in swimming for 2018/19 and in March 2020 he was due to swim for Ulster Schools in the Inter Provincial Series in Connacht.
Shannon Baird competed in seven events and was finalist in the 50, 100 and 200 metre breast stroke events with impressive personal bests throughout the weekend.
Tea McWilliam swam in four events had excellent personal bests over the weekend, giving excellent performances after a weekend training with the Swim Ireland F4-24 Programme.
Andrew Harris took part in six events and was aicth in the final of the 50 metre back crawl had impressive personal best times in his other events.
