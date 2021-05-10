Local trio get holes in one

There was success for three local golfers recently, with holes in one.

John Harkin notched a hole in one on the tenth green at Faughan Valley over the weekend.

It follows two other golfers, the previous weekend, within a day of each other.

Ballinascreen man Francis Quinn got a hole in one at the 16th at Moyola Park.

Not to be undone, local referee Sean Curran from Faughanvale got a hole in one at the second on Magherafelt's Ronan Valley course.



Sean Curran at Ronan Valley.



Francis Quinn at Moyola Park.