Local trio get holes in one

John Harkin celebrates his hole in one
There was success for three local golfers recently, with holes in one.
John Harkin notched a hole in one on the tenth green at Faughan Valley over the weekend.
It follows two other golfers, the previous weekend, within a day of each other.
Ballinascreen man Francis Quinn got a hole in one at the 16th at Moyola Park.
Not to be undone, local referee Sean Curran from Faughanvale got a hole in one at the second on Magherafelt's Ronan Valley course.
Sean Curran at Ronan Valley.
Francis Quinn at Moyola Park.
