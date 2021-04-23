Ruaidhrí Higgins appointed as new manager of Derry City

Contact
Ruaidhrí Higgins is the new boss at the Brandywell.
Ruaidhrí Higgins is the new manager of Derry City.
The Limavady man has signed a three and a half year deal with the Brandywell club.
It follows the departure of Declan Devine yesterday.
Higgins, a former Derry City player who was a firm favourite with fans during his spell at the Brandywell, will take charge for his first match against Sligo Rovers tomorrow night.
He has left a role as part of Stephen Kenny's backroom team with the Republic of Ireland international team to take up the job with Derry City.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
An explosive device was left underneath the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.