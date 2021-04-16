Contact

ATHLETE PROFILE: Patrick eyes sub 20 min 5K run

The Tafelta runner is in the spotlight.

Patrick Cullen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Name: Patrick Cullen

A little about yourself and when you joined Tafelta AC:

I joined Tafelta during lockdown in 2021. I always ran on and off since school, cross country was the only sport I was any good at back then!

I got back into running while I was on furlough last year and needed a bit of direction to stop myself getting constantly getting injured. I have always enjoyed running on the track which was a big attraction to Tafelta.

What made you start running?

I am a football referee and with there being no football with lockdown I needed a focus. With always enjoying running it was a great way to get out of the house during lockdown.

Your proudest running achievement to date?

I won the Army Cadet Northern Ireland cross country Championships in 1997 and 1998 and represented Northern Ireland at the UK finals at Lancaster University in 1997.

How has the ‘Lockdown Rainbow 5K League’ helped you?

It has given me a focus every week to go out and run fast on a Saturday and chip away at my 5K time.

What is your running goal for 2021?

Run a sub 20 min 5K, and a sub 6 min mile. My plan was to run a marathon, but I am now entering a 50K ultra marathon in May.

What would you say to anyone thinking of starting to run?

Do not expect big things overnight or do too much too soon, trust the process and look for the small improvements over time, also join a club!

