First round stoppage in Mexico takes Connor Coyle to 13-0

Connor Coyle wasted no time as he dominated Esteban Villalba to force a first round stoppage in a one-sided contest in Mexico last night.

The Derry man flew over 5,000 miles to get in the ring for the first time in 15 months, but he barely broke a sweat as he defeated his home-town opponent in under two minutes.

Coyle, who is now hoping to get a visa to return to America, is hoping to break into the top 10 this year and he sent a clear message that he is done waiting around, flooring Villalba within a minute of the first bell. His opponent never recovered from that, and Coyle moved in to finish him off, with the referee calling it soon afterwards.

Coyle is the new American Boxing Federation Mid West Champion, but he has his sights set on a much bigger prize as he looks towards a return to the United States.