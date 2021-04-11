First round stoppage in Mexico takes Connor Coyle to 13-0

Contact
Connor Coyle after his first round victory in Mexico
Connor Coyle wasted no time as he dominated Esteban Villalba to force a first round stoppage in a one-sided contest in Mexico last night.
The Derry man flew over 5,000 miles to get in the ring for the first time in 15 months, but he barely broke a sweat as he defeated his home-town opponent in under two minutes.
Coyle, who is now hoping to get a visa to return to America, is hoping to break into the top 10 this year and he sent a clear message that he is done waiting around, flooring Villalba within a minute of the first bell. His opponent never recovered from that, and Coyle moved in to finish him off, with the referee calling it soon afterwards.
Coyle is the new American Boxing Federation Mid West Champion, but he has his sights set on a much bigger prize as he looks towards a return to the United States.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.