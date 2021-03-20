Hughes back to winning ways in London

It was back to winning ways for Lavey's Paul Hughes at Cage Warriors 120 in London on Thursday night.

Hughes defeated the previously undefeated James Hendin on unanimous decision - 29:28, 29:28, 29:28.

He lost a split decision to England’s Jordan Vucenic in their featherweight title eliminator at Cage Warriors 119.

Thursday's win takes his record to 7-1.