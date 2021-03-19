Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Contact
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
GOLF
HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 3PM
HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V BENETTON
TG4, 5.40PM
SOCCER
FULHAM V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V ST PAT'S
RTE2, 7.30PM
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
GOLF
HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
RUGBY
IRELAND V ENGLAND
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 4.30PM
SOCCER
FA CUP: EVERTON V MAN CITY
EIRSPORT, BT SPORT, 5.20PM
RUGBY
SCOTLAND V ITALY
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
RUGBY
FRANCE V WALES
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 7.15PM
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
SOCCER
CELTIC V RANGLERS
SKY SPORTS, 11AM
GOLF
HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
FA CUP: CHELSEA V SHEFF UTD
BBC 1, 1.15PM
SOCCER
PL: WEST HAM V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
SOCCER
FA CUP: LEICESTER V MAN UTD
EIRSPORT 1, 4.50PM
