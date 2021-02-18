Local soccer club pick up Irish FA award for inclusivity

Local soccer club, Draperstown Celtic, have won the 2020 Irish FA Inclusivity Project of the Year.

It comes in the week when three of the coaches of the Diamonds – the club's ladies team – took part in the Irish FA 's Connect programme.

“This is another sign of the commitment that Draperstown Celtic have to growing women’s football in the club and in the area,” read a club statement to the County Derry Post.

“Needless to say that as a club that strives to 'Develop the player and the person' we are absolutely delighted and honoured.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank whoever nominated us and to also again thank the wonderful volunteers and wider club community who make us what we are.”

Also, back in October, the club were announced as Regional Club of the Year in the IFA McDonalds Grassroots Awards.

More on Ryan Lagan, Paul McCallion and the IFA Inclusivity Project of the Year to follow.