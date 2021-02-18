Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Local soccer club pick up Irish FA award for inclusivity

Draperstown Celtic continue to demonstrate their commitment to the community

Local soccer club pick up Irish FA award for inclusivity

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Local soccer club, Draperstown Celtic, have won the 2020 Irish FA Inclusivity Project of the Year.

It comes in the week when three of the coaches of the Diamonds – the club's ladies team – took part in the Irish FA 's Connect programme.

“This is another sign of the commitment that Draperstown Celtic have to growing women’s football in the club and in the area,” read a club statement to the County Derry Post.

“Needless to say that as a club that strives to 'Develop the player and the person' we are absolutely delighted and honoured.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank whoever nominated us and to also again thank the wonderful volunteers and wider club community who make us what we are.”

Also, back in October, the club were announced as Regional Club of the Year  in the IFA McDonalds Grassroots Awards. 

More on Ryan Lagan, Paul McCallion and the IFA Inclusivity Project of the Year to follow.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie