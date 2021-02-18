Local soccer club pick up Irish FA award for inclusivity

Contact
Local soccer club, Draperstown Celtic, have won the 2020 Irish FA Inclusivity Project of the Year.
It comes in the week when three of the coaches of the Diamonds – the club's ladies team – took part in the Irish FA 's Connect programme.
“This is another sign of the commitment that Draperstown Celtic have to growing women’s football in the club and in the area,” read a club statement to the County Derry Post.
“Needless to say that as a club that strives to 'Develop the player and the person' we are absolutely delighted and honoured.”
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank whoever nominated us and to also again thank the wonderful volunteers and wider club community who make us what we are.”
Also, back in October, the club were announced as Regional Club of the Year in the IFA McDonalds Grassroots Awards.
More on Ryan Lagan, Paul McCallion and the IFA Inclusivity Project of the Year to follow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.