IRFU confirms status of All-Ireland Men's and Women's League seasons

Contact
Following a meeting of the Union Committee it has been confirmed by the IRFU that the 2020/21 Energia All Ireland Leagues for men and women will not proceed, due to the on-going impact of Covid-19.
The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial series will also not take place until the 2021/22 season.
The IRFU and the four provinces will now work with clubs to look at the completion of the Engeria Community Series and to review alternative forms of rugby, such as Lucozade Sport Touch and Volkswagen Tag, which may provide players with much sought after rugby later in the year.
Greg Barrett, Chair of the IRFU Rugby Committee, said, “As Covid-19 continues to impact our lives we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020/21 All Ireland Leagues and the women’s interprovincial championship. A huge amount of work is on-going, and we continue to look at avenues that may provide players and clubs with the rugby that they love.
"In the meantime, we will continue to innovate and develop education opportunities that can help players developing skills beyond the traditional forms of training for the game," Barrett continued.
"With over 10,000 players signed up to our ‘Level Up’ workshops, we are helping players develop understanding and skills that will stand to them for many seasons to come.
"Our commitment to players and our clubs remains clear – we will continue to adopt a flexible approach to season planning and will proceed with rugby when cleared to do so by government guidelines.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
A grave at Ardmore Cemetery where five residents of the Good Shepherd Convent are buried together (The Derry News has blurred the names)
Patsy Forbes being presented with a GAA President's Award by President Christy Cooney in 2010 (Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.