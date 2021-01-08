Derry City target O'Sullivan opts to stay at Finn Harps

Derry City target Karl O’Sullivan has turned down a move to the Brandywell to stay on at Finn Harps this season.

The 21-year-old met with City boss Declan Devine last weekend, and it seemed that a move to the Brandywell was on the cards, but he has opted to stay on at Finn Park.

The winger appeared 14 times for Harps last season, scoring two goals.

Speaking after the signing, the Kerry man told club media he was keen to repay the faith shown in him by the management team and help the club kick on; “I enjoyed my time with Harps last season, there were a great bunch of players with a lot of togetherness in the group. I suppose a lot of us felt we probably underachieved last year with the team we had so hopefully we can manage to kick on again next year.

“Ollie and Paul took a chance on me last year and gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier Division again so I owe them a lot. Overall, the players, staff and everyone at the club make you feel very welcome and I'm looking forward to pushing on again this year.”

Ollie Horgan said: “Karl is a good lad with a lot of talent. He was unlucky with a couple of knocks last year that kept him out of a few games especially towards the end of the season. Hopefully now he can get a good preseason under him and that will set him up well for the year ahead. We’re delighted he’s decided to re-sign with the club.”