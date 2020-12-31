Gurney to meed third rank in quarter-final

Derry's Daryl Gurney will face third ranked Gerwyn 'The Iceman' Price in Friday's Quarter-Final of the PDC World Darts Championship at London's Alexandra Palace.

Price, a former Welsh rugby player, beat Mervyn King 4-1 in Wednesday's Round 4 clash.

Gurney, ranked 11th, won 4-2 against Holland's Vincent van der Voort and will aim to go one better than 2017, when he lost at the same stage (5-1) eventual champion Michael van Gerwen.

Price lost out to Peter Wright in the 2020 semi-finals, a tie tinged with controversy after a spat between the two. Wright won 6-3 on his way to the title.