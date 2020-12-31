Gurney to meed third rank in quarter-final

Contact
Daryl Gurney will face Gerwyn Price in Friday's Quarter-Final (Pic: Philip Fitzparick)
Derry's Daryl Gurney will face third ranked Gerwyn 'The Iceman' Price in Friday's Quarter-Final of the PDC World Darts Championship at London's Alexandra Palace.
Price, a former Welsh rugby player, beat Mervyn King 4-1 in Wednesday's Round 4 clash.
Gurney, ranked 11th, won 4-2 against Holland's Vincent van der Voort and will aim to go one better than 2017, when he lost at the same stage (5-1) eventual champion Michael van Gerwen.
Price lost out to Peter Wright in the 2020 semi-finals, a tie tinged with controversy after a spat between the two. Wright won 6-3 on his way to the title.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.