Ireland squad confirmed for Autumn Nations Cup fixtures

Fit-again Keith Earls is included in in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup
The Ireland coaching group will reassemble the squad today, Thursday, at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin as preparations begin for the Guinness Series and Autumn Nations Cup fixtures.
The 34-strong squad includes nine Munster players, with the fit-again Limerick winger Keith Earls among them. Earls, who has won 84 caps for his country, had been troubled with a back injury in recent times.
Ireland will play Wales at home on Friday, November 13 and then travel to London to play England at Twickenham on Saturday, November 21. The following Sunday, Ireland will host Georgia at the Aviva Stadium and will complete the series of international fixtures on Saturday, December 5 against either Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland.
Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux will be available to Connacht this week and join the national squad on Sunday. Jack Conan was rehabbing an issue in camp that hasn’t settled so will return to Leinster to continue his rehab programme.
All games will be televised on RTE and Channel 4.
Ireland Squad Guinness Series / Autumn Nations Cup
Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) uncapped
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 23 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped
Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps
Forwards (18)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
