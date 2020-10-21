UPDATE: Underage intercounty championships 'paused'

The GAA's 2020 Minor and U20 championships have been suspended, the GAA confirmed this afternoon.

Reports had surfaced this morning that the competitions were due to be suspended with the Republic of Ireland entering Level 5 restrictions from tomorrow, but the Irish government's Department for Sport, Arts and Culture had said the matter was 'still being clarified'.

Official government guidelines on the new restrictions, published on their website, make no mention of underage competitions.

"No training or matches should take place, but professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors," it reads.

However, the GAA confirmed the move in a statement issued this afternoon.

"Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA can confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice," they said.

"Accordingly, Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid GAA U20 football final meeting of Dublin and Galway will not take place.

"This evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling fixtures will proceed. Additionally, the GAA's CCCC has been informed that Longford will not be fulfilling their Allianz Football League fixture with Cork this weekend."

Derry's Ulster minor championship quarter final meeting with Armagh, scheduled for this Saturday, will now be postponed.