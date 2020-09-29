Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

It's a late, late horror show again for Derry City as they lose in Sligo

Late goal sinks Candystripes for the second time in a matter of days

Derry City

Derry City fell to defeat in Sligo.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Sligo Rovers 1

Derry City 0

Derry City are sliding into a relegation battle as they conceded another late goal to fall to their second league defeat in five days.

The Candystripes are now only three points above Finn Harps in the relegation play-off spot and four points off Cork City in last place after a disappointing performance in Sligo which was settled by Ryan De Vries’ late header.

City’s final ball was leaving a lot to be desired in a first half hour played in heavy wind and rain, but that all changed when Walter Figueira picked up the ball in midfield and swung a sensational pass all the way to Ed McGinty’s back post where Darren Cole of all people was charging in. The ball landed right at the feet of Cole in midair but the full back just couldn’t direct it goalwards in what was City’s first real chance of the game.

Sligo responded in kind and a sublime ball in behind Ciaran Coll gave Jesse Devers a run down the right. The Sligo man had too much pace for Coll and he drove towards goal, firing in a shot at Peter Cherrie’s near post which the City goalkeeper spilled straight into the path of Ronan Coughlan. Fortunately for the visitors, Cherrie was able to react quickly and blocked Coughlan’s shot behind for a corner.

Declan Devine had his head in his heads on 78 minutes as his team wasted a superb opportunity to get the goal they desperately wanted. Ronan Coughlan lost the ball to Mallon in midfield and the winger immediately played Meite in behind the Sligo defence. Meite was in on the left but instead of shooting from the angle he fired the ball right across goal towards the back post where Figueira was arriving on the stretch. It seemed certain that Figueira would score but the ball came back off the post and Sligo somehow survived.

That proved the key moment for Derry as Sligo made their chance count less than ten minutes later. Derry thought they had done enough in clearing a corner but when Cooper sent the ball back into the area, Ciaran Coll and Peter Cherrie left it to each other, allowing Ryan De Vries to nip in and head the ball into the net.

 

TEAMS

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Donelon (Cooper 81’), Coughlan, De Vries, Noone, Devers (Banks 84’), Seymore, Penninkangas, Morahan, Buckley, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie, Coll, Toal, McJannett, Cole, McCormack, Malone (Mallon 60’), Dunwoody (Harkin 84’), Hammill, Figueira, Akintunde (Meite 73’).

REFEREE: Neil Doyle

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie