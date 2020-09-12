Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Shane Duffy hailed as a 'class act' after scoring in his first game in Scotland

Dream debut for Duffy as he finds the net in Ross County rout

Shane Duffy

Celtic manager Neil Lennon congratulates Shane Duffy after his Celtic debut

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Neil Lennon has described Shane Duffy as a class act after the Derry man scored on his Celtic debut.
The Celtic manager was delighted with his team’s 5-0 away win at Ross County and singled out Duffy for praise in his first game for the club.
“I think it's a great day for him in his professional life,” he said. “Something that he has always wanted to do. He's put on the Celtic shirt and scored on his debut.
"He got better and better as the game went on because he is a class player and you can see what he can bring to the team. Second half he was outstanding.”
Duffy himself was thrilled with his goal, posting on Instagram after the game.
“Unbelievable feeling pulling on the Celtic jersey for the first time . 5-0 win clean sheet and goal for the bigman up there! Great day all round onto the next one.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie