Shane Duffy hailed as a 'class act' after scoring in his first game in Scotland

Contact
Celtic manager Neil Lennon congratulates Shane Duffy after his Celtic debut
Neil Lennon has described Shane Duffy as a class act after the Derry man scored on his Celtic debut.
The Celtic manager was delighted with his team’s 5-0 away win at Ross County and singled out Duffy for praise in his first game for the club.
“I think it's a great day for him in his professional life,” he said. “Something that he has always wanted to do. He's put on the Celtic shirt and scored on his debut.
"He got better and better as the game went on because he is a class player and you can see what he can bring to the team. Second half he was outstanding.”
Duffy himself was thrilled with his goal, posting on Instagram after the game.
“Unbelievable feeling pulling on the Celtic jersey for the first time . 5-0 win clean sheet and goal for the bigman up there! Great day all round onto the next one.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.