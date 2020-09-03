Captain Duffy to the rescue as Ireland leave it late in Stephen Kenny's first game in charge

Contact
Shane Duffy saved Ireland with a late goal against Bulgaria
Bulgaria 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Shane Duffy ended a memorable week on a high as his last gasp headed goal against Bulgaria earned the Republic of Ireland a deserved draw in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge.
The defender, who joined Celtic on loan only yesterday, was named as captain for the game, and it got even better when he got on the end of a Robbie Brady corner to earn a Nations League draw just when it seemed that Bulgaria had nicked the win.
It was a new dawn for Ireland, with former City boss Kenny eager to impress his preferred style of play on his new charges.
Ireland bossed possession and made almost twice the number of passes as their opponents throughout but after a goalless first half, Bulgaria took the lead. Conor Hourihane gave the ball away in midfield, and that led to a chance for Bozhidar Kraev, who rifled the ball through Randolph’s legs. Kraev incidentally has a goal against Derry City to his name from the game between FC Midtjylland and the Candystripes in the Europa League back in 2017.
It was Duffy who had the last word as Brady won a late corner and his cross was met by Duffy who headed in a goal which Ireland deserved.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.