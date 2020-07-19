Banagher confirm one of their members has been tested positive for Covid-19

Banagher have 'been advised' that a club member has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Along with neighbours Craigbane, they suspended all club activities on Thursday night as a precaution following reports of an outbreak in the local area.

This was followed by Drum, Drumsurn, Glack, Magilligan, Ardmore, Foreglen, Claudy and Limavady on Friday.

Limavady United club also suspended activity. St Canice's GAC in Dungiven shut their social club and suspended all their underage activity.

In an update, Banagher's executive committee issued a statement on their social media.

"We have been advised a club member has tested positive for Covid-19, and is following instructions from the Public Heath Agency," read the statement.

"All relevant people have been contacted and the Public Health Agency will contact any club member if they feel there is a concern. We will keep you up to date of any information received from them.

"The GAA has advised the club to continue as normal, although we have decided to cancel all underage training until further notice.

"If you have any symptoms or concerns, contact 111 or the Public Health Agency. We will update any relevant information as and when required."

Banagher senior hurlers are due to open their championship at home to Eoghan Rua on Saturday, July 25.

On Sunday morning Ardmore parish suspended mass, while Drum GAC, who had initially suspended their activity until Monday, have extended it by another week.

"Due to the increase of Covid-19 cases within our Borough, the club as a precautionary measure have decided to suspend all activities until Monday 27th July," outlined Drum's statement.

"This is to protect our members & our local community. We will keep our coaches, teams & parents updated."

Drum's first game in the junior championship is away to Moneymore on the weekend of August 8/9.

In terms of the upcoming championship season, Derry GAA will take their lead from Ulster GAA on the 'developing situation', as a number of clubs temporarily closed.

The county's CCC have rolled out their championship during the condensed 11-week period on a group format, one that was an 'opt-in' option due to uncertainty with Covid-19. All clubs signed up and were included in the draws and an extensive fixture programme was outlined.

“Derry GAA is aware of a number of clubs who have taken precautionary measures as part of their response to Covid-19," read a statement released from a Derry GAA spokesperson.

"This remains a developing situation and we will continue to operate based on the latest information and guidance available from Ulster GAA."

