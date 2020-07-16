Contact
Craigbane and Banagher take precautions against Covid-19 cases
Two Derry GAA clubs have taken precautions following a Covid-19 cases in their locality.
"Due to Covid 19 cases in the local community, the club as a precautionary measure have decided to suspend all activities in the short term. We will advise further in the next 24 hours," read a statement from Banagher Chairman Justin Quirke on the club's social media.
"We are not aware of any players, managers or club officials that have the virus," he continued.
Banagher are due to open their senior hurling championship campaign against Coleraine on the weekend of July 25/26.
Their neighbours Craigbane are taking a similar stance.
"Due to a Covid 19 case in the local community, the club as a precautionary measure have decided to suspend all activities apart from the walkway which will remain open but subject to guidelines currently in place. Updates will be posted as things change," read the Craigbane statement.
