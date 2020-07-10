GAA to capture local yarns in grassroots project

A campaign is underway to publish the most comprehensive collection of grassroots GAA stories, and the Association is calling on its members to tell the tales.

The collaboration between the GAA and publisher Ballpoint Press Ltd will see contributions sought from all over the world.

Author PJ Cunningham will spearhead the project, alongside GAA Communications Director, Alan Milton, and said the book marked a long-held ambition for him.

“GAA is a way of life for most Irish people at home and abroad. It is packed with diverse stories from on and off the pitch,” he said.

“I grew up listening to them and enjoying their re-telling but the reality is that many of these stories exist only in word of mouth form.

“At present we all have a bit more time to commit such stories to paper so that they can be preserved for future generations.

“We are looking for ordinary stories from the grassroots with twists and turns. This is not a collection of how clubs were founded or run but about the people in them.

“Each club has written its own history - this collection is seeking the yarns and the exploits of its members on and off the field from times past right up to the present.”

GAA President, John Horan, welcomed the move to unearth the stories.

“The grassroots is the lifeblood of our organisation and it is timely that that such an undertaking is finally going ahead,” he said.

“I’m delighted because it means that there will be a permanent home for these stories in both book form as well in our own GAA archive section.”

Those who feel they have a story but might not be up to writing it can get in touch with Ballpoint Press and relate their account, which will be written and sent back for approval before publishing.

Potential contributors are asked to get in touch via email – pj@gaastories.ie or communications@gaa.ie – using the subject ‘GAA Stories’, or phone PJ Cunningham on 00353 86 8217631.