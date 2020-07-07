Contact

Derry man breaks his own world record for cycling from Malin Head to Mizen Head

Joe Barr shaves almost four and a half hours off his previous best

Joe Barr

An exhausted Joe Barr at the end of his journey.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A 61-year-old Derry man has broke his own world record for cycling from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

Endurance cyclist Joe Barr completed the journey in 44 hours, 15 minutes, shaving a remarkable 4 hours and 23 minutes of his previous world record set in 2017.

Following his success Joe said: “I couldn’t think of a better way to get back on the bike following lockdown than to break my own record.

"There were points where I didn’t know if it was possible with the harsh weather conditions from strong winds to poor visibility, but I was determined to get across that finish line.

"I used lockdown to get stronger and fitter, both physically and mentally, really focusing on my nutrition.

"I would like to thank our partners White’s for making the White’s Oats World Record Attempt possible and of course my dedicated team.

"As with all high performance achievements, the team is the lynchpin and mine go above and beyond to keep me moving forward.

"I look forward to what the next few months hold and how I can keep pushing myself to reach even further.”

