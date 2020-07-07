Derry man breaks his own world record for cycling from Malin Head to Mizen Head

Contact
An exhausted Joe Barr at the end of his journey.
A 61-year-old Derry man has broke his own world record for cycling from Malin Head to Mizen Head.
Endurance cyclist Joe Barr completed the journey in 44 hours, 15 minutes, shaving a remarkable 4 hours and 23 minutes of his previous world record set in 2017.
Following his success Joe said: “I couldn’t think of a better way to get back on the bike following lockdown than to break my own record.
"There were points where I didn’t know if it was possible with the harsh weather conditions from strong winds to poor visibility, but I was determined to get across that finish line.
"I used lockdown to get stronger and fitter, both physically and mentally, really focusing on my nutrition.
"I would like to thank our partners White’s for making the White’s Oats World Record Attempt possible and of course my dedicated team.
"As with all high performance achievements, the team is the lynchpin and mine go above and beyond to keep me moving forward.
"I look forward to what the next few months hold and how I can keep pushing myself to reach even further.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.