No final decision made on the future of this season's Ulster and All-Ireland championships

Contact
Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane leads his side off at half-time in last year's Ulster hurling final against Dunloy (Pic: John McIlwaine)
No final decision has been taken yet on whether this season's Ulster and All-Ireland football and hurling championships will be played, Ulster GAA have stated.
Derry, like other counties, have rolled out their Return to Play proposals after the sporting lockdown left sport shutdown for three months.
Fixture chiefs across Ireland have been allocated 11 weeks to have their club programme of games completed before the inter-county season.
Speculation has been mounting that in the overall squeeze, the provincial club championships would be scraped for this year.
It would mean that Slaughtneil hurlers, if they navigate their Derry campaign, would not be afforded the chance to defend their Ulster title.
"Decisions will be taken on the Provincial and All-Ireland Club Championships at the next meetings of the relevant Competitions Control Committees," a spokesperson for Ulster GAA told the County Derry Post.
There is more definite news on the camogie front. No dates have been drawn up but the Ulster and All-Ireland series will take place, as confirmed by Colette Darragh, secretary of Derry camogie board.
It will give Slaughtneil camogs a chance to defend their provincial championship, should they win the Derry title.
On the ladies football front, the Ulster committee are set to meet on Friday night to discuss the Ulster championships.
The proposal would see the Ulster senior, intermediate and junior championships begin on Sunday, September 20 and conclude with finals on October 11. It would be followed by an Ulster minor competition, starting in November.
RELATED
- Derry propose 'opt-in' championships for 2020. More...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane leads his side off at half-time in last year's Ulster hurling final against Dunloy (Pic: John McIlwaine)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.