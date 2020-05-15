Contact
Ireland's summer tour of Australia has been postponed.
It comes after World Rugby confirm the postponement of all international tours scheduled for July.
The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) will work with World Rugby and all other stakeholders to examine the on-going impact of Covid-19 on the fixture calendar.
Confirming the postponement, ,
"While it is disappointing that the summer tour to Australia will not go ahead as scheduled, it will not be a surprise to many as it is clear that COVID-19 will have implications for our game for some time to come," commented IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora.
"We continue to work with World Rugby, our fellow unions and our players and their representative body, Rugby Players Ireland, to develop a road-map for the return of our game.
"In the meantime we have, in conjunction with the provinces, provided players with programmes to ensure that they remain in condition for when we get a green light to return to training."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh will contribute to a special webinar on wellbeing on the topic of ‘How to Age Well'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.