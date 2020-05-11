Contact

This year's North West 200 race has been cancelled, event organisers have confirmed

Decision a huge blow to the local economy

Reporter:

Staff reporter

This year's North West 200 has been cancelled.

The race organisers said the popular event, which was scheduled to take place from May 10-16, would be postponed following the government’s introduction of restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
 
A spokesperson for the organisers said: "Since March the organisers of the NW200 have been in consultation with all of the relevant agencies to explore the possibility of running the event at a later date during 2020.

"We have corresponded with officials from the N.I. Executive as well as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council plus all of the NW200’s stakeholders, considering every option available to us should there be a suitable window of opportunity.

"Despite these efforts, it is now obvious the disruption and uncertainty the virus will continue to place on all of our lives and activities in the coming months will make it impossible to deliver the extensive planning required to run an event on the scale of the North West 200.

"That being the case, Coleraine and District Motor Club have taken the unfortunate but responsible and necessary decision to cancel the 2020 races. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause for our competitors, volunteers and race fans.

"A provisional date for the 2021 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils NW200 Race Week Festival has already been set for 9th to 15th May.

"We hope everyone stays safe and well so we can return to an even bigger and better North West 200 12 months from now."
 

