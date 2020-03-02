Clonmel catastrophe for City of Derry

Clonmel 5

City of Derry 33

The result was as bad as the weather for City of Derry on Saturday as they were well beaten on a horrendous day in Clonmel.

The City of Derry players have had to dig deep of late, playing in some atrocious conditions, both home and away, but they were unable to recreate their masterful performance against Tullamore last week as they fell to a one-sided victory here.

The defeat keeps Derry in 8th place in Division 2C, and with games now running out, it would seemingly take something special for Paul O'Kane's side to finish in the play-off places, with consistency something which has eluded Derry this season completely.

Despite starting the game so well on Saturday and taking the lead early on, it went downhill for Derry who now have to look towards the game against Sunday's Well at Judges Road on March 14. All is not lost yet for Derry, but back to back wins going forward is almost a necessity now with the end of the season in sight.

First score

It all started so well for Derry on Saturday in defence and attack. Clonmel started the game on top and had most of the possession, but the visitors held firm and struck at the other end, with Thomas Cole touching down to put his team into a 5-0 lead.

That was as good as it got for Derry however as Clonmel went right back onto the attack, and after a sustained period of pressure they got their try, Luke Hogan scoring for a converted try which gave the home side the lead for the first time at 7-5.

The remainder of the first half was dominated by the home side who put Derry under pressure under deteriorating weather conditions. They were unable to break through again however, and the half time break came at a good time for Derry, who were down to 14 men with Warmerdam sin-binned.

Half Time 7-5

The break looked to be the respite that Derry needed as they emerged a more focused team in the second period, taking the game to Clonmel, and getting on top, only for poor handling and bad decision making to stifle them at a key period in the game.

Where Derry failed, Clonmel succeeded and their greater accuracy saw them score again 15 minutes into the second half, a converted score taking their lead to 14-5.

It just got worse for City of Derry from there as Clonmel scored again and with David Graham also yellow carded, it left the visitors with a mountain to climb in the final quarter of the game.

Derry tried to get back into it, but their chances ended when the impressive Hogan intercepted on half way and raced away for a simple try which also brought the home side a bonus point as they raced clear into a 26-5 lead.

To add insult to injury, Clonmel scored again in the closing stages, Keelan McDonald scoring with ten minutes remaining to give the scoreline a dominant look on what proved to be an awful day for City of Derry, who can only look to Judges Road on March 14 in the hope that this season will not in fizzle out after holding hope for so long.