Dungiven parents to go the extra mile to help local school

St Canice's PS Dungiven parents, Glenda McCloskey and Anne Marie McElhinney, are running the Dog Leap Half Marathon on Sunday, January 26.

In doing so, they are hoping to raise some money for the school's parents association.

The half marathon, which is recognised by Athletics NI, will take place in the local Roe Valley Country Park, starting at 11.00.

Donations can be given at the school office and also a Just Giving page. Click here to donate...