Tullamore Dew for City of Derry

City of Derry, boosted by the 12-5 success over Clonmel at home last weekend, are on their travels once more this Saturday as they head to Spollanstown Park to tackle Tullamore.
Tullamore have won only one of their five league games to date and last week they lost 9-7 away to Bangor.
The previous week they drew 13-13 with Clonmel while their only win was a 12-8 success against Sundays Well.
Key players on the Tullamore team include Jose Arrubarena and Craig Stronge.
City of Derry were without a number of regulars last week and are expected to be short again this Saturday but they are now up to fifth and another win could see them rising to as high as third.
Elsewhere, the seconds are away to Banbridge thirds while the under-16s are away to Ballymoney as are the under-14s.
