Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Morale boosting win for City of Derry

City of Derry clocked up their second win of the All Ireland Division 2C campaign against Clonmel

Morale boosting win for City of Derry

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle hosting a civic reception for first time visitors to Derry, Clonmel RFC.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

City of Derry clocked up their second win of the All Ireland Division 2C campaign by coming from behind to overcome Clonmel 12-5 in dreadful conditions at Craig Thompson Stadium.
In doing so, Derry moved up several rungs on the league ladder to fifth spot, and this will give them confidence ahead of their forthcoming trip to Tullamore.
This was a real battle, but the result come the season’s could be significant.
The visitors, on their first visit to Derry as a senior club, got off to a great start.
Centre Luke Hogan somehow found space to dive over in the corner and fortunately for Derry the conversion was missed.
In increasingly difficult conditions, Derry survived a few scares.
Callum O'Hagan and Rico Schneider got the tries for City of Derry and there were some great individual performances from a side short of several regulars.
Among the replacements was former Derry county GAA player Neil Forester.
City of Derry: James Hamilton; Ross Harkin, Sam Duffy, Quermy Warmerdam, Stephen Kelly, Stephn Kelly, Stephen Corr, , Criag Huey, Richard Baird, Ricardo Schneider, Alex McDonnell, Thomas Cole, Dennis Posternak, David Lapsely, Callum O'Hagan, Simon Logue. (Replacements) Dara Gill, Barry Laverty, Gerard Doherty, Cain McColgan, Neil Forester.
Clonmel: Niall Campion, Martin Altamirano, Billy O'Kelly, James Corbett, Tony Cantwell, Ciaran Burke, John Gallagher, Neville Melbourne, Alex Sheehan, Luke Noonan, Darren Cass, Andrew Daly, Luke Hogan, Greg Carroll, Dylan Cadogan. (Replacements) Philip Ryan, David O'Gorman, Stephen Pyke, Conor Pearson, Kelan McDonald.
Referee: Robbie Watson

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie