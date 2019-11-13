Morale boosting win for City of Derry

City of Derry clocked up their second win of the All Ireland Division 2C campaign by coming from behind to overcome Clonmel 12-5 in dreadful conditions at Craig Thompson Stadium.

In doing so, Derry moved up several rungs on the league ladder to fifth spot, and this will give them confidence ahead of their forthcoming trip to Tullamore.

This was a real battle, but the result come the season’s could be significant.

The visitors, on their first visit to Derry as a senior club, got off to a great start.

Centre Luke Hogan somehow found space to dive over in the corner and fortunately for Derry the conversion was missed.

In increasingly difficult conditions, Derry survived a few scares.

Callum O'Hagan and Rico Schneider got the tries for City of Derry and there were some great individual performances from a side short of several regulars.

Among the replacements was former Derry county GAA player Neil Forester.

City of Derry: James Hamilton; Ross Harkin, Sam Duffy, Quermy Warmerdam, Stephen Kelly, Stephn Kelly, Stephen Corr, , Criag Huey, Richard Baird, Ricardo Schneider, Alex McDonnell, Thomas Cole, Dennis Posternak, David Lapsely, Callum O'Hagan, Simon Logue. (Replacements) Dara Gill, Barry Laverty, Gerard Doherty, Cain McColgan, Neil Forester.

Clonmel: Niall Campion, Martin Altamirano, Billy O'Kelly, James Corbett, Tony Cantwell, Ciaran Burke, John Gallagher, Neville Melbourne, Alex Sheehan, Luke Noonan, Darren Cass, Andrew Daly, Luke Hogan, Greg Carroll, Dylan Cadogan. (Replacements) Philip Ryan, David O'Gorman, Stephen Pyke, Conor Pearson, Kelan McDonald.

Referee: Robbie Watson