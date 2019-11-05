Contact

Shea Moore records highest break in NIBSA junior history

Shea Moore (Resevor/Tracys) has wrote himself into the history books with the highest ever break (146) to be recorded in Northern Ireland Billiards and Snooker Association junior under 21 tournaments.

History maker Shea Moore.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

In the event that took place in Daly’s Bar snooker room on Racecourse Road, Shea was playing a group match against youngster Zak Sheldon from Carrickfergus when the fantastic achievement was recorded.
Shea had to win the match to ensure progress in the competition but not only did he win the match he put together the record breaking 146 to leave those watching amazed at what they had seen.
It was all looking good for the maximum 147 as Shea had potted 14 reds and 14 blacks though he left himself no angle on the last red were he could see a way of getting onto the black and decided to take the pink off the last red before going onto clear the remaining colours.
It’s not the first time that Shea has been in the headlines for making big breaks as only a few weeks ago he knocked in the highest break of the NWASA season so far with a sublime 122 clearance in a game at the AOH Club.
But this 146 just takes things to another level as the sequence betters even the efforts of a young Mark Allen back in the day as it is understood that Mark held the highest break with 128 that dates back as far as 2003/04.
Once again Shea well done on a tremendous achievement and hopefully next time he can go just that one point better.

