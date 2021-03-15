Escape on a FREE Reading Adventure

People across Northern Ireland have been leaving behind the daily grind of the COVID-19 pandemic by escaping with a good read. In order to get away from it all many of us have been using books to help ease lockdown fatigue. We have been seeking refuge by travelling to new locations, experiencing different lives and meeting new characters through the pages of books.

By taking time out to read we may be helping to keep our brains active, reduce our stress levels, increase our self-esteem and improve our life satisfaction.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 30,000 people have joined Libraries NI to gain free access to a range of online resources. Anyone who lives, works or studies in Northern Ireland can join through the website. The eBook, Audiobook and eMagazine apps provide free access to nearly 17,000 eBook titles, around 5,000 Audiobooks and over 150 titles of eMagazines.

Customers can download and borrow up to 18 titles of eBooks and Audiobooks for a three-week period, after which the books simply disappear from the device. For eMagazines, users can subscribe to regular and monthly titles through the app and the new editions will update on the device automatically.

These resources, along with the Book and Collect service offered by libraries, provide access to a wide variety of reading material. For some people their first venture is Audiobooks whilst out walking or running, with authors such as Sue Grafton, James Patterson, Karen Kingsbury and JRR Tolkien as companions, and others have taken the option to listen to Michelle Obama’s Becoming as they exercise.

Home-schooling has taken its toll on both parents and children but the resources available from Libraries NI has made things a little easier. As well as numerous books for children of all ages and abilities, such as Harry Potter audiobooks and eBooks, and favourites by Michael Morpurgo, Libraries NI offers a collection of books for families and young children who are experiencing anxiety and worry. There is also a great range of graphic novels and science fiction books which often prove a great starting point for reluctant readers.

The wide selection of eMagazine titles available covers home and garden, health, science, business, photography and many more topics, plus popular discussion magazines such as Hello, Best and Chat. Whether taking up a new hobby or getting inspiration for a new project at home these magazines are invaluable sources of advice.

Libraries NI has opportunities for all members of the community to access a range of free services, providing a Book and Collect Service from public libraries, and supplying eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers online.

For online resources simply join online, get a membership number and start to download eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks and eNewspapers straightaway.

Check out these simple steps to get started and take the first step now by visiting librariesni.org.uk

