Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Garvagh take the points with late goals at Magherafelt Sky Blues

Gordon's late winner clinched victory at Spires Park

Magherafelt Sky Blues pitch a difference challenge to their members

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Two late goals gave Garvagh a 2-1 victory over Magherafelt Sky Blues at Spires Park in Saturday's opening game in the Coleraine And District League.

Aaron McGlade opened the scoring for the home team with a fine goal from outside the box.

An already stretched Garvagh squad was dealt a blow soon after, loosing Dougan to injury and forcing an early reshuffle.

The visitors continued to defend well against the lively Sky Blues' attack and were beginning to create more and more chances at the other end as well.

It remained 1-0 at half time and Calum Campbell came close to doubling the Sky Blues' lead.

Garvagh were finally rewarded for their efforts when Milliken squared to Mailey to equalise with less than five minutes left on the clock.

M Gordon then turned the game on its head by outpacing the home defence after a great ball by Harding, and expertly placing the ball past the goalkeeper to clinch an away win.

Five star McGovern clinches semi-final spot for Draperstown Celtic

Conor McGovern hit another five goals in his impressive start to the season

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media