Magherafelt native returns to Northern Ireland fold

Northern Ireland senior women’s team manager Kenny Shiels has named Magherafelt's Simone Magill in his 23-strong squad for an international challenge match against England later this month.

Everton striker Simone Magill is one of seven changes to the squad, after missing the Euro qualifiers against Belarus and Faroe Islands

The friendly against the Lionesses at St George’s Park on Tuesday, February 23 (12.30) is set to be staged at the end of a training camp which will help Shiels’ side prepare for the Women’s Euro 2022 play-offs in April.

The players will be put through their paces at the training camp in Belfast next week before travelling across the Irish Sea for the friendly, a first meeting between the two countries since 2008.

The Northern Ireland senior women’s squad for the training camp and the friendly against England Women is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran Women), Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers).

Defenders: Ashley Hutton, Kelsie Burrows and Abbie Magee (all Linfield Ladies), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville Ladies), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Ella Haughey (Lisburn Rangers), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly (both Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Ladies), Chloe McCarron (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Ladies), Ciara Watling (Charlton Athletic Women), Rebecca McKenna (Linfield Ladies), Louise McDaniel (Unattached).

Forwards: Simone Magill (Everton Women), Lauren Wade (Unattached), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers), Casey Howe (Linfield Ladies).