Former St Pius pupil Hammers the final nail

Michael Forbes' spot kick helps West Ham into Round 4 of the FA Youth Cup

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Former St Pius Magherafelt MacLarnon Cup star Michael Forbes was on target for West Ham U18s as they booked a spot in the Round 4 of the FA Youth Cup.

Forbes, from Ardboe, played in the school's MacLarnon team that shared the title with Knock, before transferring to the Hammers.

After nearly three hours of see-saw action, West Ham and Luton were tied at 3-3, sending the game to a penalty shoot-out at Kenilworth Road.

Leading 3-2, Forbes scored the final penalty before goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi was the hero with his second save to end the drama.

“I said to the players afterwards that I was proud of the way they took their penalties, especially when we’ve struggled to get through on penalties over a number of years," manager Kevin Keen told West Ham TV.

"I know this is a different group of players, but I thought the penalties they took were fantastic and obviously Krisztian came up trumps with a couple of saves.”

Michael Forbes makes it 4-2 during the penalty shoot out (Pic from West Ham TV)

Match highlights...Click here...

