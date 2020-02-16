DERRY CITY FC PREVIEW: A-Z of the Declan Devine years

A Derry City's away record under Declan Devine stands at 20 wins in 49 games, with 73 goals scored.

B Several teams have drawn a blank against Derry City when Devine has been in charge, with the Candy Stripes notching up 44 clean sheets in all competitions.

C Devine will mark a century of league games in charge when Derry City face Dundalk tomorrow night.

D There have been 15 red cards produced to Derry City in Devine's time as manager. Only three of those came last season.

E Devine has led Derry City to European qualification in his three seasons in change at the Brandywell.

F Who could ever forget the FAI cup final of 2012, when Devine led his team to a dramatic and emotional victory over St. Patrick's Athletic, winning 3-2 after extra time?

G Devine's first role at the club was as a goalkeeper, but since then he has appeared in several roles, including Ladies team manager, senior team assistant manager and now manager.

H There have been nine hat tricks scored with Devine as manager. Rory Patterson scored three hat tricks, whilst Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored two. The rest are shared amongst Mark Farren, Davy McDaid, Ciaron Harkin and David Parkhouse.

I When not training at the new Brandywell, Derry City have an indoor training facility on the Buncrana Road.

J Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was arguably Devine's best ever signing, coming on loan from Colchester United and ending up with the Golden Boot award as the League of Ireland's top scorer in 2019.

K Devine has learned a lot from Stephen Kenny over the years, as his assistant manager at Derry City and Dunfermline.

L Devine's first game in charge as manager came in the Setanta Cup against Lisburn Distillery back in 2012. City won that first leg 4-0 with Rory Patterson grabbing a hat trick on his debut.

M Devine's biggest win as City boss is a 7-1 victory over Mervue United in the FAI Cup in 2012, the night when Mark Farren broke Liam Coyle's goal-scoring record.

N Tim Nilsen is the first Norwegian to play for Derry City.

O Devine is the last Derry City manager to win at Oriel Park, back in April 2013.

P Devine has been involved in 3 penalty shoot-outs in his time as manager, losing to Crusaders in the Setanata Cup final in 2012 and losing to Dundalk in the EA Sports League Cup final in 2019. His one victory came against Finn Harps in the League Cup in 2013.

Q This season, Derry City will return to the Europa League Qualifying Rounds after finishing fourth in Devine's first season since 2013.

R No Derry City player has scored more goals for Declan Devine than Rory Patterson with 38 in all competitions.

S Devine was the only City manager to reach the Setanta Cup final, back in May 2012. Derry City lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

T Devine's led Derry into Europe in 2013 and came up against Turkish giants Trabzonspor. City memorably came back from 2-0 doawn in Turkey to go level at 2-2, before going on to lose 4-2 in the first leg and 7-2 overall.

U Massive non-league underdogs Bluebell Celtic caused an FAI Cup shock when they held Devine's Derry City to a 0-0 draw at the Brandywell in August 2013.

V There's nothing quite like an emphatic derby day victory and Devine has enjoyed more than most, defeating Finn Harps 4-0 on four separate occasions.

W Devine has won 60 of 131 games in charge of Derry City in all competitions.

X Declan Devine has been marked absent once for a game as manager – the FAI Cup tie at Blarney in June 2013.

Y Devine gave first team debuts to youngsters Ronan Boyce, Jack Malone, Conor Gormley, Evan Tweed and Shane McNamee in 2019.

Z Zayed, Speak, Farren, Patterson and Junior. In City's time in the League of Ireland, 5 players have finished as the league's top scorer. Devine has more Golden Boot winners as manager than any other Derry City boss.