DERRY CITY FC PREVIEW: Figueira ready to play anywhere

Few signings have had fans talking as much as Walter Figueira, who could be a star for Derry City this season, his bag of tricks and football intelligence a huge coup for the club.

The ex-Chelsea player announced himself to City fans back in August when he scored twice on his Waterford debut in a memorable EA Sports League Cup tie at the Brandywell. Next week he will be making another Brandywell debut, and after scoring twice in a centre-forward role against Finn Harps recently, he is ready to play in whatever role is needed as Devine shapes his new look attack.

“Anywhere he wants me to play I'll give 100%. I'm a versatile player,” he said. “I can create goals and I can score them so as long as I can get myself in the starting eleven then I'm willing to play anywhere. I played up front in my youth and I've learned a lot.

“Even when I've played out wide I understand movements that strikers make so I've definitely got some experience there. I'll be up for it 100%. I don't feel no pressure. I came here with a plan and I plan to execute it. I want to get as many goals as I can and hopefully we can challenge for the league and the cups as well.”

Impact

Figueira is well aware of the impact that both David Parkhouse and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe made on the club last season, and knows that he and his attacking team mates have big shoes to fill.

“They set a marker,” he agreed. “I respect both footballers because they are very good players so I'm definitely going to try and replicate that and do more because they did fantastically to get us into Europe so now it's time to push on and challenge for the league and get as far as we can in Europe. I definitely want to be a part of it and that's my target to make that happen.”

It has been a long and hard-working pre-season for Figueira and his team mates but with Dundalk now looming large, he believes the players are in the best shape possible to face the league champions on day one of the new season.

“We're taking things day by day and we're working really hard, honestly, really hard, possibly the hardest pre-season I've done in my career,” he stated. “We are looking forward to it. We're still getting to know each others as players and we're still working on that but we're definitely looking forward to the 14th.”