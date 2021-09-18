Property Watch: How would you like to live in a Coastguard Station?

A three-bedroom residence which is part of the former Coastguard Station in Moville has come onto the property market.

Coastguard Station house is a unique historic building, built in the nineteenth century and now a heritage structure is being offered for sale for €135,000.

The residence can be used as an permanent home or a holiday home at this beautiful location.

This residence is situated across from Carrickarory Pier at the entrance to the picturesque town of Moville on the bank of Lough Foyle with it’s harbour and it’s small fleet of fishing boats and moored boats offshore.

Modern

The 730 sq ft property originally housed members of the coastguard and has been subdivided and modernised internally. The house has been beautifully finished inside with pitch pine floors, original sash window, stove, cast iron fireplaces, three bedrooms and oil fired central heating for those winter months.

The sitting room is front facing with original pitch pine flooring and original sash windows.

The sitting room hosts a corner fireplace with black granite hearth and with Henley stove.

The kitchen is well furnished with oak effect kitchen units for storage.

All bedrooms are furnished with corner fireplaces with black cast iron mantles.

For further information on this property, please contact McCauley properties on 074 93 82110.

You can also check out daft.ie where you will see more photographs of the idyllic property alongside a video of the premises.